Avian influenza found in Hamilton County turkey operation

Federal officials have confirmed bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County that has around 18,000 birds. It is the first confirmed case since one was detected in October in Calhoun County. It is the ninth bird flu case this year.

The birds are euthanized at the impacted facilities to prevent the disease from spreading. Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Hamilton County which allows state resources to help with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection at infected facilities.