Fifth baby of the year turned over under Iowa’s Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department Health and Human Services says another baby has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven Law.

The baby boy was born October 6th and will be placed with a foster family until permanent placement is determined. It is the second baby boy turned over this year after two girls were turned over in February and one in May.

The law allows parents who determine they cannot care for the child to turn it over before it is 90 days old. Designated safe havens are locations like hospitals and police and fire stations.

There have been 79 Safe Haven babies since the law was enacted in 2002.