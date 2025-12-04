Iowa Court of Appeals wants review of Madison County animal immunity case

The Court of Appeals is calling for more review of a case that falls under a law that gives farm owners immunity for accidents with animals.

Janey Shafer was taking video for Frank Santana as he used a horse-drawn sickle mower on his Madison County farm in 2021. Santana then asked Shafer to hold the horses while he raised the sickle. The sickle bar fell, startling the horses who took off and Shafer was run over by one of the mower wheels and left paralyzed. Shaffer sued, but the district court said Santana has immunity under Iowa’s law that shields animal operations from liability.

The Appeals Court agreed the Domestic Animal Activities Act applies, but says there is a lingering question as to whether the injury was caused by Santana’s recklessness. It ordered the case back to the district court to review that issue.