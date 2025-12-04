Wicked cold weather can be dangerous, deadly to our pets

Temperatures are expected in the teens below zero this morning with even-colder wind chills, so Iowa’s a pretty inhospitable place right now — for people and for our pets.

KC Routos, development director of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says some dog and cat owners will take their furry friends with them on errands to the grocery store and elsewhere, and they’ll leave the animals in running vehicles. Routos says that’s a dangerous, potentially deadly move, for your pet.

“If you leave your car running and something happens where it happens to turn off, or they step on the window and it rolls down, or any variety of things could happen, just on accident,” Routos says, “so it’s always best just to leave your pet at home when it’s extreme temperatures like this.”

While exercise is important for all of us, she says it’s likely best not to take your pets on their typical strolls around the neighborhood — or anywhere else — until it warms up.

“We’d recommend probably not taking dogs out for walks during these extreme temperatures,” Routos says. “Their paws can be a little bit more sensitive to it and frostbite can probably happen pretty quickly in these extreme temperatures, just like they can for humans.”

Some animals are built for colder weather and enjoy playing in the cold. Routos says the owner should increase the amount of food that animal is given, especially extra protein, to keep them and their fur healthy and in good shape. It’s vital that outside animals have the proper protection from the bitter temperatures.

“If your pet absolutely has to be kept outside, make sure that they have housing where they can be free of any of the elements, including the wind, and making sure that any water that they have is unfrozen,” Routos says. “Even Huskies, in this temperature, it can be a little bit cold because they’re not necessarily used to it like they are maybe in some other areas.”

Puppies, small dogs and older dogs have a lower tolerance for cold temperatures, she says, so only let them outside to relieve themselves, or train them to use paper pads indoors. Also, when your pet comes back inside, towel dry their paws, legs and stomach, as chemicals used to melt ice can be dangerous for your dog to ingest while licking his paws. Snow and encrusted ice may also cause your dog’s paw pads to bleed.

Find more tips at: ARL-Iowa.org