Iowa conditions set up for good first deer gun season

The first of two Iowa gun seasons for deer opens Saturday. DNR state deer biologist Jace Elliott says harvest numbers started out down for the early youth, archery and muzzleloader seasons due to warm weather.

“Luckily, things cooled down in the second-half of October. Conditions across the state stayed really nice for deer harvest throughout November, and we ended up catching up as a statewide harvest to exactly where we were at this point last year,” Elliott says.

Elliott says the deer population in some areas is still recovering from a couple of bad years for disease. “Much of central, western and southern Iowa counties have experienced severe hemorrhagic disease in 2023 and 2024,” Elliott says. “Fortunately, we got a a break from it across the state this year. But we are still hearing from a lot of folks in those counties, the numbers are still quite a bit lower than they were prior to those outbreaks.”

Elliott says the colder weather can be a benefit for hunters as it keeps the meat cold and ensures that deer are active.

“There seems to be a certain point at which it also increases your movement. Especially when we have some snow on the ground that’s going to keep deer on their feet longer during daylight hours, they still have the same calorie requirements to fulfill, and so they’re going to have to be a lot more active to meet those energy needs in order to to survive,” he says.

Snow has several benefits.”Cold weather and snow is good for deer movement. It’s good for observing deer. It’s good for tracking wounded deer. So hunters should definitely be excited about the conditions we have coming up over the next week or two,” he says.

Elliott says the first gun season had been the most popular for many years, but there’s been a shift. “Everybody wanted to get that first crack. Over the years, we’ve seen a lot more of a shift into gun two, and over the last few years we have almost an even split,” he says. “And it really comes down to the weather during gun one. I think a lot of people make last minute calls on whether they’re going to buy a gun one or gun two tag, and over the last few years it’s been very even.”

Elliott says there are no regulation changes this year, but there are still some restrictions for western Iowa. “For hunters in Western Iowa, make sure that you’re aware whether or not your county has buck only requirement for gun one. Most of the far Western counties along the Missouri River would be included all the way up to Lyon County there in the northwest,” he says. “So just read the regulations and make sure that you understand what you can and cannot harvest during gun one, even if your tag says any deer.”

The first gun season runs through December 10th and the second gun season starts December 13th and runs through the 21st. Hunters are expected to harvest between 55,000 to 60,000 deer during the two guns seasons