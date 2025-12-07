Iowa State football opts out of bowl game

The Iowa State football team will not be partcipating in a bowl game. The announcement comes two days after former Cyclone coach Matt Campbell was named the new coach at Penn State.

In a release, ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said the decision was made following a morning meeting with Cyclone players and members of the previous coaching staff in which the players voted not to play in a postseason game.

“The administrative staff and coaches respect and support the players decision,” said Pollard. “Our student-athletes have had an incredible season and we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process with them today.”

The Big 12 Conference has fined Iowa State $500,000 for opting out of a bowl game.

The Cyclones finish the season with a record of 8-4.