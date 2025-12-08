Ex-Iowa meatpacking worker sentenced for scheme to get gov’t loans

A man who was working at an Iowa meatpacking plant will spend four years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to illegally get federal loans during the pandemic that were for business owners.

The U.S. Justice Department says Yovny Ciero is a former sergeant in Cuba’s military who’s been living in the United States for nearly 20 years after illegally crossing the Mexican border. Ciero was working at the meatpacking plant in Algona when the pandemic began, but he is one of over 100 Cuban immigrants accused of applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 after claiming to be self-employed, with a six-figure income in 2019.

Court records indicate Ciero was one of six “bundlers” in the scheme that submitted fraudulent applications for over $4 million in PPP loans. Ciero got a loan for himself and a person the Justice Department describes as “his paramour” and he used the money to buy a pick-up and qualify for a loan on a home in Mason City.

A jury found Ciero guilty of several wire fraud and money laundering charges. Ciero is one of five former Iowa meatpacking plant workers sentenced in the scheme. Two women and two men pleaded guilty and each were sentenced to less than a year in prison and ordered to pay restitution.