New Iowa heating assistance dollars expected at the end of the month

Applications are still being taken for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP.

Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland says the state is working on getting out the new funds for this year after the government shutdown ended. “We expected there would be delays in making payments to the vendors, that’s the case,” Logan says. “We should have money out by the end of December, everything takes time.”

Those enrolled in the program are covered by the shut off moratorium, so utility companies can’t shut them off for unpaid bills during the winter. Logan says the program will not pay you entire heating bill. “LIHEAP, or energy assistance is really intended to pay partially what you would need for your utility payments over the winter months. And while it’s nice to have the moratorium, we do encourage people to go ahead and make regular payments,” she says.

Assistance is based on income, household size and other factors. You can sign up for LIHEAP wherever you through your local community action agency. Logan says you should check and see if there is an online signup, as that often takes less time.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)