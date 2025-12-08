Survey finds support among Democrats for Iowa Caucuses to be in early 2028

About 750 Iowa Democrats took an online survey to share their thoughts on the future of the Iowa Caucuses — and 65% want Iowa Democrats to be first or at least among the early states hosting contests in the 2028 presidential election.

In a video statement, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the results are not surprising. “The bottom is that Iowans must have an early role in the 2028 presidential nominating process,” Hart said, “and our party-run process needs to be more accessible and inclusive.”

Nearly 30% of Democrats who completed the survey said in-person precinct caucus gatherings should be maintained, but the party should figure out a way for people to participate if they cannot attend on Caucus night. Respondents were split on whether the Iowa Democratic Party should “go rogue” and hold first-in-the-nation Caucuses if the Democratic National Committee decides another state should go first. Iowa Democratic Party leaders intend to meet the January 16 deadline and apply to the DNC to be among the handful of states allowed to hold caucuses and primaries in early 2028.

“There is still along way to go before an early window calendar is finalized and there’s still a lot of conversations with the DNC and with my fellow Democrats that need to be had,” Hart said in the recorded statement, “so while I’m looking forward to having those discussions, my primary focus right now continues to be making sure we win elections in 2026.”

A smart phone app delayed release of the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2020 Caucuses and national party leaders voted to take Iowa out of the lead-off spot in the 2024 campaign. The Iowa GOP’s Caucuses have been the kick off for Republican presidential campaigns for over four decades and party leaders are optimistic the Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses will remain first-in-the-nation in 2028.