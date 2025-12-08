Tuesday special election to fill open Iowa House seat

Two candidates from Odebolt are running in Tuesday’s special election for an open seat in the Iowa House.

Republican Representative Mike Sexton of Rockwell City resigned from the seat in September after President Trump appointed him state director for USDA Rural Development.

Wendy Larson, the Republican candidate, ran against Sexton in a GOP Primary last year and lost by just 53 votes. Trump then won the district in the General Election with nearly 75% of the vote and the latest data shows for every Democrat in the district, there are more than three registered Republican voters. “They want a conservative leader who has their values and their beliefs,” Larson said, “and will represent them the way that they believe and the way that they want.”

Larson is a stay-at-home mom with a background in sales.

Rachel Burns, the Democratic candidate, said some Iowans are really struggling and she’s been able to connect with voters. “GOP control of Iowa over the past several years — things are not going well,” Burns said. “Things are not getting better for rural Iowans.”

Burns is a speech-language pathologist and volunteer firefighter and EMT.

The district covers Calhoun, Pocahontas and Sac Counties and part of Webster County, to the west of Fort Dodge. This is the fifth of six special elections scheduled this year to fill vacancies in the Iowa House and Senate. The final special election will be held December 30 to fill a seat in the Iowa Senate that had been held by Democrat Clair Celsi of West Des Moines, who died in October.