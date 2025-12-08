Weekend shed fire in southwest Iowa kills one

One person and a dog died in a fire early Saturday morning in rural Guthrie County.

According to Guthrie Center Fire Chief Cory Campbell, firefighters arriving on the scene found a shed fully engulfed in flames, with the flames threatening a nearby residence.

The occupants of the home were alerted and safely evacuated.

Once the blaze was extinguished, the bodies of the person and dog were discovered inside the shed.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)