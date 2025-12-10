How Iowans can have their cake and eat it, too, at holiday parties

Many Iowans are being invited to holiday gatherings for work and family, and those events can become a real challenge for anyone who’s trying to mind their calories.

Shayna Schertz, a wellness education specialist at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says you may be able to temporarily set aside your healthy goals, just don’t go hog wild.

“Go in to the party, choose what foods that you really want to eat, that are special, that aren’t there all year round, have a small portion of that food, and then move on,” Schertz says. “There’s always tomorrow to get back on track.”

Splurging is likely okay on certain items like home-baked pies or grandma’s potato salad, as Schertz says you shouldn’t try to be so regimented that you feel restricted.

“They are the holidays, it’s good to indulge,” Schertz says. “However, if it’s something that you really don’t want, or you’ve made up your mind that you’re going to stick to certain goals, then I would just let them know, ‘Nope, I’m just not hungry right now,’ or you can politely decline.”

She says there are a few tricks to attending parties and avoiding overindulging when you’re trying to watch your weight.

“If you’re heading out to a party, make sure that you eat a well-balanced meal first. You don’t want to go into a party hungry,” Schertz says. “Second, peruse the table. Choose those whole nutrient-dense foods first, and then have smaller portions of the foods that you normally can’t have or normally aren’t around. Cheese and crackers? You can have that any time of the year.”

Portion size is also key, and she says to work toward striking a balance between fruits and vegetables and those -other- foods that are a treat.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.