Southwest Iowa man dies in rollover crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early this morning in southwest Iowa’s Adams County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Dean Wilson, of Shenandoah, died when the pickup he was driving failed to negotiate a curve as it was westbound on 235th Street at around 12:15 a.m.

The vehicle left the road and entered a ditch before rolling several times.

The State Patrol says Wilson was driving above the posted speed limit.

Wilson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the hospital in Corning.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)