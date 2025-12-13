Two Iowa National Guard members killed, three injured in terror attack in Syria

Two members of the Iowa National Guard were killed and three others wounded in a terrorist attack in Syria today.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke with the families of the soldiers who were killed. “Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of these soldiers,” Reynolds said during a news conference early this evening. “…I ask that all Iowans stand united in supporting them and lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time. Please pray also for the fast and full recovery of our wounded soldiers and at this time let’s remember all of National Guard service members, especially those who served side-by-side with those killed and wounded.”

Reynolds said the soldiers were part of an Iowa Army National Guard unit headquartered in Boone, but their names will not be released until Sunday evening. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Stephen Osborne said one of the Iowans injured had “superficial” wounds and is being treated at a military base in Syria. “The other two injuries were significant,” Osborn said. “Those two individuals are in a hospital in Aman, Jordan, at the Jordanian air base. They are stable — in critical condition, but both stable.”

Osborn said the gunman was killed by U.S. and Syrian forces in the area. “At the time of the attack, US personnel were conducting a key leader engagement,” Osborne said. “Their mission was in support of ongoing counter-ISIS and counter terrorism efforts in the region and this incident remains under investigation.”

About 1800 Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed to the Mideast in June and about 250 are in Syria right now Osborn told reporters at this evening’s news conference. “We will continue to stand strong as a team, united in the purpose and resolve of their mission,” Osborn said. “At this time our foremost priority is our people: our fallen service members’ families and loved one, our injured service members and their families, and our fellow teammates.”

The civilian who was killed was an American contractor serving as an interpreter. President Trump said there will be “very serious retaliation” for the ambush, which he indicated happened in a very dangerous part of Syria that’s not under the control of Syria’s new government.