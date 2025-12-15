Iowa homes on market an average of 26 days in November

The Iowa Association of Realtors says homes are staying on the market longer and sales prices remain ahead of last year.

The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says data from November shows the median sales price of Iowa homes “seems to have slowed down a bit” and Iowa has a “strong inventory of homes on the market.: Homes that were sold in November had been on the market an average of 26 days. That’s over 18% longer than in October. The median sales price for an Iowa home was nearly $245,000 in November. That’s slightly less than October, but nearly 7% above what Iowa homes were selling for in November of last year.

Just over 2500 Iowa homes were sold last month. The association’s report shows a surge of new listings in November compared to October, however in the year-to-year comparison, there were 57 more Iowa homes on the market in November compared to November of last year.