Meskwaki police chief says his son was one of Iowa Guard soldiers killed in Syria

Two Iowa National Guard soldiers were killed in an ambush in Syria on Saturday and the father of one of those soldiers says his 29-year-old son “paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”

Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeffrey Bunn posted a message on Facebook, confirming he and his wife, Misty, had been notified their son, Nate Howard, had been killed. Bunn said their son “loved what he was doing and would have the first in and last out, no one left behind.” And he asked for prayers for U.S. soldiers all around the world. Howard’s wife Arianna told the Marshalltown Times-Republican her husband was a sergeant getting ready to re-enlist this month for his 12th year in the Iowa National Guard.

On Saturday evening Iowa National Guard Major General Stephen Osborn said two other Iowa National Guard soldiers who were wounded in the attack by an ISIS gunman were in critical, but stable condition at a hospital in Jordan and he said a third Iowa soldier had been treated in Syria for “superficial” wounds.

About 1800 Iowa National Guard soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, which is based in Boone, deployed to the Middle East this summer. During a news conference on Saturday night, Osborn said about 250 of them are in Syria right now. “We will continue to stand strong as a team, united in the purpose and resolve of their mission,” Osborn said. “At this time our foremost priority is our people: our fallen service members’ families and loved one, our injured service members and their families, and our fellow teammates.”

Governor Kim Reynolds has spoken with the families of the two soldiers who were killed in the attack. “Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of these soldiers,” Reynolds said during the news conference at Iowa National Guard headquarters. “…I ask that all Iowans stand united in supporting them and lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time. Please pray also for the fast and full recovery of our wounded soldiers and at this time let’s remember all of National Guard service members, especially those who served side-by-side with those killed and wounded.”

The Iowa National Guard’s leader said the gunman responsible for the ambush was killed by U.S. and Syrian forces in the area. “At the time of the attack, US personnel were conducting a key leader engagement,” Osborne said. “Their mission was in support of ongoing counter-ISIS and counter terrorism efforts in the region and this incident remains under investigation.”

Tama County Sheriff Casey Schmidt wrote on Facebook that Howard’s death is a reminder that our service members are standing in harm’s way because evil still exists and they accept risks most people never have to think about.

Later this morning the military plans to release the name of the other Iowa National Guard soldier who was killed in Saturday’s attack.