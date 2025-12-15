Traffic is flowing on re-opened I-80 after snowy series of weekend pile-ups

Bitter cold and a third straight Saturday of heavy snow snarled traffic and fouled many Iowans’ weekend plans.

Due to multiple crashes on Interstate 80 on Saturday, the Highway Patrol closed some 44 miles of the highway in eastern Iowa so the injured could be rescued and the debris cleared.

More than 40 people were hurt and as many as 25 were taken to hospitals.

Reports say a 73-year-old man from Vail, Iowa, was killed in a head-on crash in Crawford County. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow was said to be a key factor.

Des Moines police reported 33 crashes in just four hours, and while winter doesn’t arrive until December 21st, Des Moines has already had 18 inches of snow in the past month, versus a little over 14 inches in all of last season.

Fort Dodge leads the state in snowfall with 33 inches.