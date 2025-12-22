ISU study: Just getting prepared to exercise can help keep you on task

As we approach New Year’s Eve, a common resolution is to get in better shape, and an Iowa State University psychology professor is studying ways to help make exercise a habit we enjoy.

Dr. Alison Phillips, a social and health psychologist at ISU, says they tried out a variety of strategies with an online exercise program to see what was most effective at making participants, including some who were new to the practice, stick with it.

“We tested eight different groups, so just a combination of three different strategies, and they all worked,” Phillips says. “Even the control group got basic goal setting, which is, we treated it like the standard advice that not everybody does, but that helped them to form habits and stick with their exercise more frequently and for a longer amount of time. We followed them for a whole year.”

Phillips says exercise preparation habits proved to be the best method. She says they guided participants to form habits around getting ready to exercise, essentially making sure they had everything they needed.

“If you want your exercise routine to be going to the gym every day after work, your preparation habit might be making sure your gym bag is packed the night before,” she says, “maybe even loaded into your car so that it’s ready to go and you have fewer barriers when it’s time to exercise.”

By getting one’s gym clothes — or whatever gear is necessary — organized ahead of time helped to cement the plan to exercise in a person’s mental schedule.

“It depends on the person, of course, but maybe it’s doing laundry right when you get home from work, to make sure your clothes are clean, putting your shoes by the door so that you see them and they’re ready to go,” Phillips says, “really dependent by the person, but it was around getting stuff ready, rather than an exercise habit itself.”

The popularity of pickleball has skyrocketed in recent years, and Phillips says enthusiastic participants in a sport often create an identity for themselves around that activity.

“That’s part of what motivates us to do something, is how we see ourselves, and those pickleball players? That is a big part of their identity, and it’s become something they’re competitive about, it’s their social circle, it’s their exercise,” Phillips says. “But the fact that it’s exercise is probably far down the list of the reasons why they’re doing it.”

That sense of identity can also be a strong motivator in a host of sports, she says, from running to racquetball.

Learn more about the full ISU study HERE.