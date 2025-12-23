$2.26 million in Powerball tickets sold in Iowa for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Christmas Eve is now $2.7 billion after Monday night’s drawing passed without a winner.

Lottery officials say a total of $2.26 million in Powerball tickets were sold in Iowa for Monday’s drawing. A ticket sold at a convenience store in Walcott matched last night’s Powerball and four of the five other numbers. That ticket’s worth $50,000.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be the 4th largest in U.S. lottery history. If there’s one winning ticket the cash option for that winner is an estimated $781 million.