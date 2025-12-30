Iowa’s top economic development official says she’ll ‘run to the finish line’

The woman who has led the state’s economic development efforts for the past 14 years says she will stay in the role until Governor Kim Reynolds leaves office on January 12, 2027.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham is drawing up a to-list for the next year. “Of course when you work with Governor Reynolds, you know that we’re going to all run to the finish line,” Durham said.

Durham intends to spend a lot of time on the road. “And start telling our story to site selectors and others to say: ‘We’re here. We’re ready for development,'” Durham said, “and that’s where I’m going to kind of focus my time this next year, is beginning to get that story out in a little broader context.”

Durham had been president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for 17 years when Governor Terry Branstad appointed her to lead the Iowa Department of Economic Development in 2011. She oversaw its conversion to a public-private partnership, renamed as the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Reynolds appointed her to two more terms in the role and no other current state agency director has been in the job longer than Durham. Durham also been director of the Iowa Finance Authority since 2019. Reynolds fired the Iowa Finance Authority’s director after he was accused of sexual misconduct and Durham to lead the agency, which provides grants and financing for first time homebuyers as well as for housing projects and drinking water systems.

Current list of State Agency Directors: Iowa Department of Administrative Services Director Mark Campbell appointed October, 2025.

Iowa Department for the Blind Director Stacy Cervenka appointed May, 2025.

Iowa Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner appointed June, 2019.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham appointed January, 2011

Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow appointed June, 2023

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Larry Johnson appointed in October, 2025

Iowa Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director John Benson appointed in June, 2021

Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals & Licensing Interim Director Aaron Baack appointed in October, 2025

Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Doug Ommen appointed in January, 2017

Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen appointed in October, 2021

Iowa Department of Public Safety Director Stephen Bayens appointed November, 2018

Iowa Department of Revenue Director Mary Mosiman appointed March, 2023

Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler appointed in February, 2020

Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Director Todd Jacobus appointed in October, 2022

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend appointed in February, 2015