Iowa’s Wetjen repeats as Jet Award winner

Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen has been named the recipient of the 2025 Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. Wetjen becomes the first two-time winner of the award, which was introduced in 2011. The announcement was made Monday by the Jet Award Foundation.

Wetjen posted one of the most dominant return seasons in college football history, leading the nation in total punt and kickoff return yards while consistently changing field position and momentum for the Hawkeyes. In 2025, Wetjen returned 21 punt returns for 563 yards and 16 kickoffs for 476 yards. His four special teams returns for touchdowns also led the country.

The consensus All-American also was the recipient of the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year Award.

Wetjen led the nation with 1,039 combined kick return yards (by 301 yards), while also ranking first in punt return average (26.8) and second in kickoff return average (29.8). The Williamsburg, Iowa, native was a three-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week in 2025. He is the only Big Ten player to record at least three punt returns and one kickoff return for a score in the same season.