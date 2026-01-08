Davenport area residents speak out against license plate cameras

A petition to shut down automated license plate readers in eastern Iowa has gathered hundreds of signatures, the latest effort to protest the controversial law enforcement tool.

Quad Cities resident David Stoner started the petition after learning about the devices from a YouTube video.

The cameras are placed in a variety of locations and catalogue the license plate, make, model and color of cars passing by — even if no crime was committed. Most are owned by a company called Flock.

“I would like to have the systems out,” Stoner says. “I think Bettendorf and Davenport – their contracts with Flock are up for renewal this summer, I believe, so trying to push for timing with that where maybe those could be rethought.”

Information gathered by the cameras can be shared in a database that is accessible to law enforcement agencies around the country.

Stoner says he launched the petition drive after learning the devices are in use in town.

“I started talking to more people in the Quad Cities, and found not a lot of people, once they learn about these, want them here,” Stoner says, “and there was a lot of talk about not wanting them there, but I didn’t feel like there was any sort of momentum of, ‘Okay, let’s gather up this energy and direct it somewhere.’”

The ACLU of Iowa has said the technology is “a surveillance tool that poses serious risks to Iowan’s privacy and civil liberties.”

Many law enforcement officials say the technology is useful for helping solve multi-jurisdictional crimes.

(James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)