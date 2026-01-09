Ex-central Iowa police chief arrested in follow up to state audit

The former Baxter chief of police and a former Baxter city clerk have been arrested after a state audit identified thousands of dollars in questionable spending by the city.

November’s audit identified about $50,000 in excess pay for William Daggett, who had been Baxter’s police chief. He resigned from that post in early 2024 and was soon hired to be Mitchellville’s police chief. Daggett, who was also serving at interim city administrator for Mitchellville, resigned from those jobs shortly after the audit was released. Daggett is charged with two felonies — first degree theft and felonious misconduct in office.

Former Baxter City Clerk Katelyn Wilson has also been charged with unauthorized computer access, a misdemeanor. She’s accused of keeping the city-owned laptop after she resigned and deleting files. November’s audit identified about $11,000 in questionable spending while Wilson was Baxter’s city clerk, including Amazon purchases for office furniture that city officials could not find after she resigned.