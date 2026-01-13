Iowa 2025 harvest sets records

Data from the U.S.D.A. shows Iowa set some records for the 2025 harvest.

The report shows a record corn harvest of 2.77 billion bushels, topping the previous record of 2.74 billion bushels in 2016. The average corn yield was the second highest ever at 210 bushels, just behind the 211 bushels in 2024.

The average yield for soybeans set a record at 63.5 bushels an acre, one half bushel above the previous record set in 2021. Overall farmers harvested 596 million bushels of soybeans, the third most ever.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig released a statement saying farmers delivered record yields despite conditions that varied from being too wet to too dry, and in a time when there is stress on the ag economy from high input costs and low commodity prices.