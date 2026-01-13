University of Iowa Health Care briefs lawmakers on NICU success

Top doctors at University of Iowa Health Care say they’re caring for an ever increasing number of premature babies and have some of the best outcomes in the country.

Dr. Patrick McNamara, a pediatrician who leads the University of Iowa Health Care’s Division of Neonatology at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, testified this morning before the Iowa House Health and Human Resources Committee. “We are probably one of the largest volumes of these tiny babies in the country,” McNamara said, “which is really what drives the excellence.”

McNamara cites research from a non-profit that works to improve outcomes at Neonatal Intensive Care Units around the world. McNamara told lawmakers that “at every gestational age,” the Iowa City unit’s survival rate is significantly higher than the rest. “At 22 weeks, you’ve got about a 20% chance of surviving in the rest of the United States,” McNamara said. “In Iowa (City), it’s 66%.”

An estimated 10.4% of babies in Iowa are born prematurely, an increase of about 1% over the past decade. McNamara said his unit in Iowa City is providing “the most complex care” for the most extremely premature babies and getting pregnant women to Iowa City for care is critical if there are signs they’ll deliver extremely early. “A maternal transport team is a unique team because you have to have expertise to take care of the mother, but also if she delivers en route,” McNamara said. “A plane, a helicopter, an ambulance — you have to have someone who can take care of the baby.”

McNamara described most ambulance calls as “a scoop and run” operation to get the patient to the hospital as quickly as possible, in contrast to maternal transport teams that are specially trained to stabilize before and during transport and deliver the baby if necessary. McNamara said in other areas, like British Columbia, they’ve set up a regional system to get pregnant women and potential preemies to the right hospital and “it would be logical” to have one for the entire state of Iowa.