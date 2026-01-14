State development funds approved for businesses in Waterloo, Sioux Center, Huxley

The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved funding for roadways improvements to help businesses in Waterloo, Sioux Center and Huxley.

The DOT’s Deb Arp says Waterloo is getting more money for roadway improvements in its South Business Park. “An 80,000 square foot Edge Data Center is planning to locate on 12 acres later this year at the far south end near an existing MidAmerican substation,” she says. “The data center is anticipated to employ 80 to 20 professionals.”

Arp says the city requested more funding from what is known as a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy or RISE grant for the Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site. “Based on the potential capital investment and future job creation, staff recommends the Commission approve the modifications of the previously awarded Rise grant to commit additional rise funds of $697,508 dollars for the additional roadway improvements for a new total award of $4,495,306,” she says. That would be up to 60% of the total eligible project costs.

Sioux Center was also awarded RISE funds for roadway improvements to 12 acres on the northwest side of town. “The proposed rise improvements will provide access to the proposed relocation and expansion of Walinga Inc, a manufacturer of customized bulk feed, transportation and pneumatic conveying equipment,” Arp says. The Transportation Commission approved a RISE Grant for half of the cost of the nearly $553,000 road project. “The initial development is anticipated to include construction of a 30,000 square foot facility and include nearly seven million dollars in capital investment and the creation of 12 full time jobs,” she says.

The third and largest award is going to the central Iowa town of Huxley for a roadway and intersection improvements at Iowa Highway 210 and 160th Avenue on the southeast side of town. “The proposed rise improvements will provide access to the proposed site of Project Lion. The development is anticipated to include construction of a 300,000 square foot cold storage and warehouse facility committed to a single firm in the food production industry. The project is anticipated to result in over 100 million dollars in capital investment and the creation of 129 full time jobs,” Arp says.

The road project in Huxley is estimated to cost nearly $4.2 million and the RISE Grant is for approximately half of that cost.