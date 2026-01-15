Fast track for Iowa House carbon pipeline bill

A bill on the fast track in the Iowa House would ban the use of eminent domain to seize property along the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline route.

The bill cleared a House committee on a 19-2 vote yesterday afternoon and is eligible of debate in the full House next week. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison said House members have been trying for five years to find a way to protect property owners who don’t want the pipeline on their land. “This year the language is as simple as it can be,” Holt said. “No eminent domain for CO2 pipelines in Iowa.”

Representative Ross Wilburg, a Democrat from Ames backed the bill in committee, but he sayidthere’s been no signal this approach will break through the statehouse impasse — or that the governor would sign it into law. “The conditions haven’t changed on this,” Wilburn said.

Holt says he, along with what appears to be a majority of House members, are ready to take a stand and pass the bill. “The House does not control the Senate and the governor, but what we do is do what is right and we move forward,” Holt said, “And who knows what dynamics might change based upon the actions that we take.”

The top Republican in the Senate is proposing an alternative that would let Summit rechart the path of its pipeline, to go around landowners who haven’t signed voluntary easements. Holt has said that’s a non-starter because Summit could still use eminent domain in some circumstances.