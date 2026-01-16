Authorities confirm ICE agents were in northern Iowa this week

Mason City’s police chief confirms Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in Mason City on Wednesday.

Police Chief Mike McKelvey released a joint statement on Thursday evening on behalf of his department, the Clear Lake Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and the local post of the Iowa State Patrol.

Chief McKelvey says they’ve been able to confirm that six people driving three vehicles claiming to be with ICE stopped at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday afternoon, where they asked if they had any jail inmates with immigration detainers, which they did not.

He says while there are several social media stories about people being detained locally, they cannot confirm that, nor any other reports regarding a mass detainment.

McKelvey says they’ve reached out to one of the Iowa ICE field offices to bring things to the national ICE organization’s attention because the situation has been possibly inflamed by unverified social media reports.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)