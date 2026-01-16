Iowa Guard’s leader says military’s modernizing to meet emerging threats

Iowa National Guard Major General Steven Osborn says that over the next decade the U.S. military will undergo one of the most significant periods of modernization in its history.

“This transformation is driven by a rapidly changing environment,” Osborn said, “one defined by technology, speed, data, precision, and competition across all domains.”

During the annual “Condition of the Guard” address to lawmakers, Osborn said commanders will be able to act faster with the combined use of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and space assets. Units will be designed “to deploy faster” and sustain themselves in what he called “contested environments.”

“Joint and combined operations with allies and partners will be the norm, not the exception,” Osborn said. “In the Iowa National Guard, transformation is underway as we build a more advanced and capable force.”

The Iowa Air Guard’s 132nd Wing is already part of the military’s cyber defense mission. A bill congress recently passed authorizes the $220 million project to replace the Sioux City runway for the planes airmen from 185th Refueling Wing are flying and Osborn said the final step will be to see that funding is included in the military’s budget.

Osborn pointed to other federally-funded infrastructure projects around the state that are part of the military’s transformation, including a $14-million, federally-funded equipment maintenance facility that will be built in Waterloo.

“We’re modernizing our force structure, our infrastructure and our equipment to meet emerging threats,” Osborn said.