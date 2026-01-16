Only a few days remain to vote for Le Mars in national contest

The northwest Iowa town of Le Mars is in the running to be named one of “America’s Favorite Small Towns” and the deadline to vote is next week.

Parade Magazine holds the annual competition as it celebrates vibrant but small communities nationwide and Le Mars is the only Iowa town on the list.

Kristen Heimgartner, executive director of the Hometown Le Mars Heritage Foundation, says they entered the contest to better promote the town.

“We’re all about tourism and bringing people into our communities,” Heimgartner says, “and so this was just another great way to promote Le Mars to people that may have never been here or heard of us.”

Heimgartner says getting into the finals would give Le Mars plenty of exposure, while winning would be a wonderful feat.

“If we win, there’s a lot of great marketing opportunities for Le Mars,” she says, “and then also they will be throwing a 4th of July celebration for those winners as well.”

The finalists will be featured in a special print issue of Parade, and the winning town will host an event with “potential celebrity involvement,” sponsor giveaways, and national media coverage. Heimgartner encourages Iowans to vote and interact with the Heritage Foundation’s social media page.

“Sharing our posts on social media is a great way,” she says. “We’ve been posting a couple of times a week just reminding people to vote. So sharing that with their friends, family and people that may know would really help us as well.”

Voting started in November. Semifinalists will be announced January 21st. National finalists will be announced this spring, with state and national winners to be named in June. For a link to vote, click HERE.

(By Sean Power, KLEM, Le Mars)