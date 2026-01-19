Proposed battery storage facility in northern Iowa in limbo

Alliant Energy’s proposed battery storage project at a northern Iowa wind farm is in limbo.

In November, the Kossuth County’s Board of Adjustment denied Alliant Energy’s permit for a battery storage facility at the Golden Plains Wind Farm. Alliant then proposed a joint agreement between the energy company and Kossuth County as a way to move forward. Carter Nath, chairman of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors, said the county attorney has advised that wouldn’t be wise.

“The Board of Supervisors drafts the zoning ordinance and outlined in the zoning ordinance it defers the authority to the Board of Adjustment then that makes that decision and so we would be conflicting, legally, if we would go and join in something with you and another entity that we’ve approved to make those decisions had an opposing decision,” Nash said.

Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes said Alliant could submit another permit application to the Board of Adjustment, but “in my opinion, it has to be something that is a significant change, whether it be size or scope, whatever.”

The Golden Plains Wind Farm has been operating since 2020 and stretches across Kossuth and Winnebago Counties. During last week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Kossuth County officials asked Alliant if there were areas outside of Kossuth County where the battery facility could be built. Justin Foss, Resource Development Manager for Alliant Energy, said the company began planning for the facility in 2023, checked with landowners in the area and has a state permit for the project.

“The state permit said, ‘Yes, all of this makes sense,'” Foss said. “And so we’re at a little bit of a standstill.”

Alliant Energy’s website shows the company is building two battery storage systems in Iowa that are expected to go online later this year. One is the company’s Whispering Willow North Wind Farm in Franklin County that’s expected to online later this year. The other is at the site of a former coal facility in Lansing. Alliant is already operating battery storage facilities in Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Marshalltown and Wellman.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona/O. Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa also contributed to this story.)