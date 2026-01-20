Missing Iowa boy found at grandparents’ home in Wisconsin

A missing Kossuth County child is back with his mother after he was found Monday at his grandparents’ home in Wisconsin.

Five-year-old Douglas Jonathan Zane Roth was reported missing in November of last year. Law enforcement officials believed he had been taken to Wisconsin by his father as part of a custody dispute.

Thirty-three-year-old Douglas Jonathan Roth, formerly of Titonka, and his parents, 59-year-old Emil Roth and 59-year-old Audrey Roth, were all arrested on Monday by officials in Rusk County, Wisconsin after a search warrant was executed at the Roth’s residence. Douglas Roth will be extradited back to Iowa to face charges of Third Degree Kidnapping and Violation of a Custodial Order. His parents have been charged in Wisconsin with Interfering with a Parental Custody Issue and Being Party to a Crime for allegedly helping to conceal the location of their son and the child.

The five-year-old boy was returned to his mother, who had received physical custody of the child following a court order in June of 2025.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)