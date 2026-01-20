Survey: Iowa’s direct care workers saw pay rise $2.62 over 15 years

A study finds one of Iowa’s largest and most in-demand workforces has seen a meager increase in its average pay over the past decade and a half.

Di Findley, executive director of Iowa CareGivers, says direct care workers perform duties that are essential and critical in nature, but their take-home pay continues to be paltry.

“Wages have gone up some for direct care workers,” Findley says, “but when you factor in inflation, cost of living and so forth, their real wage growth has only been $2.62 over a 15-year period of time.”

The consequences are being felt statewide, Findley says, as employers struggle to fill vacancies, people with disabilities can’t find or keep caregivers, and family caregivers are forced to leave the workforce because backup care is unavailable.

“It’s so important because there are shortages,” Findley says. “The wage is the number-one reason they leave the field and better wages is the number-one reason why they would return to the field.”

It’s difficult to place an exact number on Iowa’s direct care workforce, though Findley says it ranges between 45- and 60,000.

“Direct care workers are certified nurse aides, home care aides, rehab aids, direct support professionals — they have about 30 different titles,” she says, “and they work in settings that range from the homes, to nursing homes, assisted living, hospitals, group homes.”

In addition to low wages, Findley says the future is uncertain for the vital direct care workforce due to other factors like limited access to affordable health insurance and benefits, as well as burnout from chronic understaffing.

“The bottom line is,” Findley says, “if the direct care workforce is not there, then people go without services and the care and support that they need.”