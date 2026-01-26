Iowa’s McCabe lost for the season with knee injury

Iowa senior Taylor McCabe sustained a season-ending injury (ACL) during Iowa’s win over No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday. She will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

“This isn’t how I imagined my senior season ending, but adversity has always been part of the game,” McCabe said. “I’m committed to my recovery and to supporting my teammates in every way I can the rest of this season. I’m grateful for the love and encouragement from my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey at the University of Iowa.”

McCabe’s career comes to an end as one of the best 3-point shooters in program history. The Fremont, Nebraska, native, ranks 11th in school history with 172 made 3-pointers. McCabe’s 3-point field goal percentage ties Kristi Smith (.407) for the best in school history. This season, McCabe was averaging 8.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and was shooting 37 percent from long distance.

“This is incredibly difficult news for Taylor, her family, and our program,” P. Sue Beckwith, MD, head women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen said. “Taylor gave everything she had to this team, and her impact goes far beyond what has shown up on the court. We are thankful, she chose to be a Hawkeye a few years ago and she will always be a part of our Hawkeye family.”

McCabe is set to graduate this May with a civil engineering degree. She will pursue a graduate assistant position in women’s basketball to help her attain a postgrad degree.