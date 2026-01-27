President Trump to speak in Iowa today

President Donald Trump returns to Iowa today in what is described as a shift to focus on the 40 weeks until November’s General Election. R

The White House chief of staff has said Trump’s speech in the Des Moines suburb of Clive will mark the first of weekly campaign-related travel for the president. Today Trump will be in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country, Iowa’s third district, where Republican Congressman Zach Nunn is seeking a third term. Nunn is likely to face Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott. She defeated the Iowa Senate’s Republican president in 2022 and has won two more races for a seat in the state senate.

There are two major statewide races in Iowa this year, too, since Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst are not seeking reelection. 1968 was the last time Iowa saw open races for governor and U.S. Senate in the same ballot.

Trump’s Iowa visit also comes after what appears to be a shift in immigration enforcement in Minnesota following last weekend’s shooting of a U.S. citizen and resident of Minneapolis. Trump has asked Border Czar Tom Homan to oversee the Minnesota operation and Trump talked with Minnesota’s governor by phone Monday. Both men have described the conversation as productive.