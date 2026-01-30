Iowa Lottery ends December with sales above projections

Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn says sales continue to be strong through last month at nearly 244 million dollars.

“And those sales represent a 12,25% increase ahead of last year’s actual sales through the end of December,” Strawn says. He says the sales are more than 18% about their budget projections for the fiscal year. Strawn says the money returned to the state’s bank account is also up.

“Total proceeds of 51.9 million dollars through the first half of fiscal ’26 represents a 24.1% increase,” he says. Strawn says the proceeds are nearly 48% above budget projections.

The Iowa Lottery’s fiscal year started in July and the end of December marks the halfway point of the budget year.