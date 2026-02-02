Missing elderly Kossuth County man found outside near his home

The Sheriff’s department says foul play is not suspected after a Kossuth County man was found dead a short distance from his rural Fenton home late last week.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a request to help locate 91-year-old Marvin Bollinger around 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 29th. Bollinger lived alone at a rural residence about a mile southwest of Fenton, and family members were unable to contact or locate him after learning he had missed an appointment scheduled for the 28th.

When Deputies arrived, they noticed that Bollinger’s vehicle was at the residence, but family members reported that he took walks every day. Once the rural residence and outbuildings had been searched, Deputies and family members began to drive the area roads, where they found Bollinger lying in a ditch about a quarter mile from the home.

An autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)