Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in Mason City parking lot

State troopers are now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by an SUV in a Mason City grocery store parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says shortly before 2:40 PM, a Chevy Tahoe being driven by 45-year-old Timothy Best of Mason City was traveling southbound in the Fareway parking lot when it struck a pedestrian, 75-year-old Sharon Hamm of Mason City, in the traveled portion of the parking lot.

Hamm was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

(Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)