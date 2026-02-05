Iowa sees rise in carbon monoxide poisonings

The Iowa Poison Control Center is seeing an uptick in calls about carbon monoxide poisoning as many of us are indoors most of the time, with our homes and offices sealed up from the cold.

Poison Center spokeswoman Janna Day, a licensed practical nurse, says she hasn’t heard of any carbon monoxide deaths in the state this winter, but there -have- been plenty of poisoning cases.

“Carbon monoxide is actually known as the silent killer because it is invisible, and it’s odorless, and it’s tasteless,” Day says, “and you don’t know that it exists in your home unless you have a carbon monoxide detector.”

Day says several home appliances are the most common causes of carbon monoxide poisonings.

“That could be something like your water heater, your furnace, your fireplace, stoves,” Day says. “When fuels like gasoline or natural gas are burned, we get carbon monoxide as a byproduct. If those appliances in your home aren’t well maintained, you might get a carbon monoxide leak.”

Some appliances should never be used inside, like generators. If your house loses power, position the generator at least 20 feet away from your home.

Day says another big risk for carbon monoxide poisoning comes from something many Iowans do frequently during the winter.

“If you want to start your car to warm it up in the morning — or any time of the day — when it’s cold, make sure that you’re not doing that inside your garage, even if your garage door is up,” Day says. “You would want to make sure that your car is outside of your garage because that carbon monoxide can come into your home.” Warming up a snow blower in the garage could create the same risk.

Day recommends getting annual check-ups on your furnace and having at least one carbon monoxide detector in your home, and better yet, at least one on each level.

The Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center responds to more than 23,000 cases each year and makes more than 50,000 follow-up calls to ensure patients remain safe. More than half of all cases involve children under the age of 19. The round-the-clock number is 1-800-222-1222.