Lack of action against a western Iowa school employee sparks outrage

Parents were upset after a meeting of the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education was canceled at the last minute and no action was taken on the resignation of the district’s high school counselor.

A large crowd filled a conference room at the Atlantic Middle School, where the School Board was supposed to act on approving or disapproving the resignation of Jesse McCann.

When the proceedings began at around 7:30 a.m., School Board President Josh McLaren read from a prepared statement that informed the public he had decided the night before to cancel the meeting, and instead use the occasion to update the public on the board’s intentions moving forward.

McLaren said the board acknowledges there may be questions concerning the facts and circumstances related to current ongoing employment matters occurring within the district, the board could not provide specific information regarding personnel matters, because the information is considered confidential under state law.

He said they are investigating allegations against an unnamed employee with outside legal counsel. District Superintendent Beth Johnson and another board member were present but did not comment, citing legal advice.

Those attending the meeting Wednesday, wanted McCann to be fired. They accused the board and the district’s employees, who are supposed to be mandatory reporters, of failing to protect students, and absconding from accountability.

Officials with the Atlantic Police Department posted Tuesday on social media that they were aware of an incident involving a school staff member and students. The post did not name the employee being investigated. No charges have been filed in connection with the allegations and investigation.

