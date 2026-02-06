Naturalization ceremony at Iowa Capitol for new U.S. citizens

Forty people from 20 different countries took the oath of U.S. Citizenship today in the Iowa Capitol.

Governor Kim Reynolds offered her congratulations to the new citizens. “Each of you comes with your own story, your own journey and your own reasons for choosing America,” she said, “and today Iowa is proud to welcome you home.”

About 250 people witnessed the ceremony, many snapping photos with their smart phones, some clutching American flags. “Iowa has always been enriched by the hopes and hard work of immigrants, people who come here seeking a better life, who bring diverse experiences and a deep appreciation for the promise of freedom,” Reynolds said. “You remind all of us not to take our citizenship for granted, but to cherish it (and) to work to make our country even better for the generations to come.”

Federal District Court Judge William Kelly presided over the ceremony. “I welcome you to American citizenship. I congratulate you and your families on this great moment in your lives,” Kelly said. “I rejoice with you in the enrichment that each of you brings to our great country.”

Kelly told the new citizens he was a descendent of German and Irish citizens who settled in Iowa. “Today you bless us with your heritage and by that oath of alligience, which you just took, you have become an American and those of who were born American should appreciate that you became a citizens today by choice, not chance. You did it legally, legitimately, without shortcuts. You worked hard.”

Kelly, who has taught a course at Drake University’s Law School, said his students didn’t do too well when he had them take the citizenship test that the 40 people who became citizens today passed. “Thank you for putting in the work. Thank you for putting in the time,” Kelly said. “We’re going to be better because you’ve joined us.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who oversees Iowa elections, invited the new citizens to register to vote. “Registering to vote is the first step in engaging in our election process and upholding your duty to participate in and to strengthen our democracy,” Pate said.

Voter registration forms were at table was set up in the Iowa Capitol’s rotunda that was staffed with volunteers to help the new citizens figure out the process. Today’s Naturalization Ceremony in the Iowa Capitol is one of many events that are part of the state’s effort to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of America’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence. State officials believe this is the first time since 2008 that a Naturalization Ceremony has been held in the Iowa Capitol.