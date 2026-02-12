Iowa Lakes Community College gives update on fatal bus crash

Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville has confirmed that the student baseball player killed in the accident involving the team bus Wednesday was 19-year-old Carter Johnson of Rapid City, South Dakota.

The school held a news conference today to give an update. A spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol says Johnson died at the scene. He also said students in a van following the bus performed CPR on Johnson. The other students are all in stable condition and recovering according to the State Patrol.

The Patrol says the accident is still under investigation. The Trooper did say there have been four fatal accidents at the S-curve in the highway where the Iowa Lakes bus rolled Wednesday.

Iowa Lakes Community College canceled classes today and tomorrow.