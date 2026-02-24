Another member of Iowa Senate announces cancer diagnosis

Another member of the Iowa Senate has announced they are being treated for cancer.

Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake said he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will be undergoing treatment over the next several weeks. Rowley said tonsil cancer “is treatable and curable” and he’ll “be fighting this with everything I have.”

Rowley expects to be back at work in the statehouse later this spring and has filed the paperwork to run for re-election in November.

Senator Jack Whitver of Ankeny has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor since mid 2024 and just last month Senator Catelin Drey of Sioux City announced she’s undergoing treatment for stage one uterine cancer. Drey was elected last fall filled a vacancy in the senate created when Senator Rocky DeWitt of Lawton died of pancreatic cancer in June.