Iowa Lottery is part of new ‘Millionaire for Life’ daily lotto game

Iowa is part of new daily national lotto game along with 30 other states.

Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn says the “Millionaire for Life” game kicked off Sunday and you pick five numbers. “And then there is one millionaire ball that you need to choose between the numbers one and five. And in the game, there are nine different ways to win,” Strawn says. The game cost $5 to play and starts with a prize of $8, and has a second prize of $100,000.

Strawn says this is the first new lotto type game in several years. He says it is like other lotto games where you can take a lump sum, or play it out as long as you can. “It is for life, but the floor, if you will, there is a guarantee, I believe it’s a guaranteed 20 year minimum payment. So for life means 20 years or longer,” he says. Strawn says some players wanted a game with a large prize that has better odds than the games where the jackpots get into the billions, and that’s what this gives them.

“Take Powerball, for example, one in 292 million to one to win the jackpot. In Millionaire for Life, it is one in 22.9 million chance to win that one million dollars a year for life top prize. So significantly, better odds on the grand prize,” Strawn says”.

The drawings for the Millionaire for Life game are that 10:15 p.m. central time every night.