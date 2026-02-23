Iowa’s Heiden is National Player of the Week

Iowa sophomore center Ava Heiden was named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith National Player of the Week.

Heiden led the Hawkeyes with three double-doubles and wins at Nebraska, at Purdue, and No. 6 Michigan this past week. She averaged 24.0 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and was 33-of-44 from the field.

Against the Huskers, Heiden tied her career-high with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. She also went 10-of-12 from the field and added 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals against Purdue.

Against No. 6 Michigan on Sunday, Heiden led the Hawkeyes to their seventh ranked win of the season with her fourth 20-point double-double of her career and third of the week.