Butler County and Southwest Iowa electric coops given millions in federal loans

Two Iowa rural electric coops are getting $19 million in loans from the U.S. Ag Department’s Rural Development office.

The Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative will receive an $8 million loan to pay for upgrades in its distribution system that includes new lines, line improvements, transformers, meters and poles. The coop serves more than 5,000customers in Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, and Franklin counties.

The Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative is receiving an $11 million loan to make its own system upgrades. Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Coop has approximately 6,000 members in Adair, Adams, Cass, Decatur, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold, Taylor, and Union counties.