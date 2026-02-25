Iowa House Ethics chair calls complaint ‘vendetta’ over speeding ticket

The Iowa House Ethics Committee has unanimously dismissed a complaint against two state representatives who are also state troopers.

Cameron Stotz of Waukee filed the complaint, alleging it was a conflict of interest for the lawmakers to vote for a bill that would set the pay grades for troopers and other employees in the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “It would lead to no teachers could vote on education funding bills in this chamber and we think that’s absurd,” said Representative Bill Gustoff, a Republican from Des Moines.

Unless a bill applies specifically to a job or a legislator’s specific investment, Gustoff said House rules allow members to vote on issues that may affect their employment. Gustoff, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, said he wishes the legislature could fine Stotz for making a frivolous complaint. “I looked at it, dug into it and the legislature and its Ethics Committees don’t exist to pursue personal vendettas,” Gustoff said. “That’s kind of what looks like what happened here. Somebody got a tiket and wasn’t happy about it.”

Republican Representative Joshua Meggers, one of the troopers named in the complaint, ticketed Stotz for speeding two summers ago. Meggers said in a written statement tha Stotz has been “trying to get him into trouble” since then and “has gone as far as” erroneously accusing him of driving his patrol vehicle back and forth to the Capitol during session and getting a mileage reimbursement for that travel.

Stotz, in a statement provided to Radio Iowa, said his complaint “raised legitimate questions” and he contends there is at least an appearance of a conflict “when legislators who are active state employees” vote on bills that will impact their salaries and retirement.

The other trooper named in the dismissed complaint was Republican Representative Zach Dieken of Granville who has been a state trooper since 2012. He’s been a member of the Iowa House since 2023 and is not seeking reelection.

Meggers has also served in the Iowa House since 2023. Meggers announced in December he is seeking a third term in the House. Meggers was an officer with the Belle Plaine Police Department before starting his career as a state trooper in 2005.

(This post was updated at 1:34 p.m. with additional information.)