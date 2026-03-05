Iowa House passes bill on conversion therapy

Iowans could not be blocked from adopting or being a foster parent if they intend to raise a child consistent with their sex at birth under a bill that’s passed the House.

Republican Representative Jon Dunwell of Newton said the bill protects biological parents, too. “What this bill does is prevent the state from creating a new category of abuse,” Dunwell said, “the crime of believing that boys are boys and girls are girls.”

If the bill becomes law, a parent or foster parent who does not consent to gender transtitions for their minor child could not be charged with child abuse or child endangerment and that decision could not be cited as a negative factor in child custody disputes.

“Why is this bill necessary? Because in states across the country we have already seen parents lose custody, lose foster licenses and even face criminal investigations simply simply for refusing to affirm a child’s belief that they are the opposite sex,” Dunwell said.

The bill passed on a 65- 31 vote. Representative Elinor Levin, a Democrat from Iowa City, said the bill will protect parents who enroll their children in conversion therapy. “This bill is necessary because acts that are abusive must redefined out of existence so that children can be forced to conform (and)…put into practices and programs that tell them who they are and take away their right to self determination,” Levin said.

Representative Aime Wichtendahl, a Democrat from Hiawatha, said the bill will not prevent child abuse. “It is designed to shield abusers,” Wichtendahl said, “and while trans girls and gender non conforming youth will be the ones to suffer on this bill, so will the men of tomorrow, boys who are told they are not masculine enough.”

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate for consideration.