Iowa bill sets prior authorization timelines

The Iowa House and Senate have unanimously approved a bill that sets some state rules for prior authorization, the process insurance companies and government-run insurance programs use before approving a patient’s medical treatment.

The bill sets new timelines for prior authorization decisions. It also says a patient’s doctor appealing denial of treatment or medication for a patient must talk to an insurance company representative who’s an expert in the same area of medicine. A separate section of the bill changes the state process of approving health care facility construction and no longer requires state approval of expanding facilities for things like radiation therapy, outpatient mental health treatment, open heart surgery or organ transplants.

“It is probably one of the most impactful pieces of legislation that will get down to the governor this year,” Representative Austin Harris, a Republican from Moulton, said. “It is going to make sure that we expand services and provide quicker care for the people of Iowa.”

Senator Kara Warme, a Republican from Ames, said the new prior authorization guidelines are likely to decrease the amount of time doctors spend talking to insurance companies. “We want time for our limited professionals to be in patient care with Iowans,” Warme said.

The bill also makes it illegal for insurance companies to use Artificial Intelligence to authorize or deny medical treatment.