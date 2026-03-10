Bill gives Iowa teachers power to exclude violent, disruptive students from classrooms

Iowa teachers could exclude disruptive or violent students from their classrooms if a bill approved by the House becomes law. The bill requires a meeting between the teacher and principal before a student could return to class.

Representative Skyler Wheeler, a Republican from Hull, led House debate on the bill. “And it comes from us today from teachers across the state that are looking to have more say about what happens in their school and their classroom,” Wheeler said.

Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, said the bill’s a work in progress, but she joined the bipartisan majority of House members who supported it. “Teachers need more support in the classroom when it comes to behaviors and management,” Matson said.

The bill says when disruptive or violent incidents involve students with disabilities, educators working with the student would have to meet and determine what learning environment is best for the student. Wheeler said the bill achieves two primary goals.”We have to defend our teachers and we have to make sure that our students with disabilities are in the best environment. I care about the students and I care about teachers and I think this hits both of those,” Wheeler said.

The Iowa Senate later today plans to debate a different approach. The bill to create a pilot program in two school districts that would set up a separate attendance center for students with behavioral issues as well as students in special education classes. One of the districts would be urban and the other a urban school district.